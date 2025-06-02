GEORGE TOWN: Several major roads in George Town will be closed from 10am, Feb 10 to 12 midnight, Feb 12 to make way for the parade of gold and silver chariots in conjunction with Thaipusam which will be celebrated next Tuesday.

Northeast district police chief ACP Abdul Rozak Muhammad said the police will also deploy 1,405 officers and personnel to ensure the smooth and safe flow of the public during the festive celebration.

“The golden chariot will leave on Feb 10 (Monday) at 6am from Lebuh Queen to Jalan Air Terjun and will return at 6pm on Wednesday from Jalan Air Terjun to Lebuh Queen.

“The silver chariot will leave at 7am on Feb 10 from Lebuh Penang to Jalan Air Terjun and return to Lebuh Penang at 7pm on Wednesday,“ he said during a press conference here today.

Abdul Rozak said among the routes that will be closed for the procession of the two carriages are Jalan Gottlieb, Lorong Waterfall, Kebun Bunga, Lorong Waterfall, Taman Gottlieb, Jalan Burma, Jalan Wright, Jalan DS Ramanathan, Jalan Brown, Jalan Brother James and Jalan D S Ramanathan, Jalan Park.

The closure also involves traffic lights at Jalan Brown, Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman and Jalan DS Ramanathan, as well as the Waterfall Lane (Kg Waterfall), Jalan Kebun Bunga, Jalan Burma, Jalan Gottlieb, Jalan Utama, Jalan Brook and Jalan Park or Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman.

Abdul Rozak said Victoria Road will be completely closed at 12 midnight on Feb 10 and Lebuh Campbell will be closed at 12 midnight (Feb 12) during the movement of motorbikes to and from the road.

In this regard, he urged the public, especially road users, to obey the instructions of the police on duty and plan their trips to avoid being trapped in traffic congestions.

As a safety measure, he also advised the public not to play with firecrackers, drink liquor and not wear jewellery that can attract the attention of criminals, while the use of drones during the celebration is also not allowed unless approved by the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM).

Meanwhile, Abdul Rozak said his team assure that security was at the highest level and had not received any threats from any party ahead of the Thaipusam celebration so far.

More than 1.5 million Hindus and tourists are expected to flood Penang in conjunction with the Thaipusam festival which will be celebrated on Feb 11.