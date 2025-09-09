Shah Alam High Court sets Oct 30 for GISBH CEO organised crime ruling

KAJANG: The Shah Alam High Court has scheduled October 30 for a decision on the representation by GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Nasiruddin Mohd Ali and 21 other individuals seeking a review of their charges for allegedly being members of an organised crime group.

Judge Datuk Seri Latifah Mohd Tahar fixed the date after deputy public prosecutor Norinna Bahadun informed the court that the Attorney General’s Chambers required additional time to examine the representation.

Defence lawyer Datuk Rosli Kamaruddin, representing all the accused persons, did not raise any objections to the prosecution’s request for more time.

Rosli confirmed to reporters after the proceeding at the Kajang Prison Complex that the legal representation had been formally submitted to the Attorney General’s Chambers last May.

Nasiruddin and his wife Azura Md Yusof initially faced charges in the Selayang Sessions Court on October 23 last year for their alleged involvement with an organised crime group.

The other accused individuals include Mohammad Adib At-Tarmimi, the son of Al-Arqam founder Ashaari Muhammad, along with nineteen additional defendants named in the case.

The complete list of co-accused comprises Mohd Shukri Mohd Noor, Muhammad Afdaluddin Latif, Mohamad Sayuti Omar, Mohd Fazil Md Jasin, Mohd Dhirar Fakhrur Razi, Mokhtar Tajuddin, Muhammad Fajrul Islam Khalid, Abu Ubaidah Ahmad Shukri, Shuhaimi Mohamed, Hasnan Abd Hamid and Muhammad Zahid Azhar @ Nadzri.

Female defendants charged in the same case include Khalilatul-Zalifah Mohammad Jamil, Nur Jannah Omar, Hamimah Yakub, Asmat@Asmanira Muhammad Ramly, Nurul Jannah Idris, Siti Salmiah Ismail, Siti Hajar Ismail and Mahani Kasim.

All defendants face charges under Section 130V(1) of the Penal Code for allegedly being members of an organised crime group known as GISBH.

The charges specify that the offences occurred at a premises in Bandar Country Homes, Rawang, between October 2020 and September 11, 2024.

Conviction under this section carries a prison sentence ranging from five to twenty years. – Bernama