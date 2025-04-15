KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Shahul Hameed Dawood, who has stepped down as the Human Resources Development Corporation (HRD Corp) chief executive officer (CEO), concludes an impactful tenure that spanned nearly five years and saw transformative progress across the organisation.

Appointed in 2020, Shahul Hameed led HRD Corp through a period marked by significant efforts to boost industry engagement, modernise systems and strengthen the agency’s financial standing, with his leadership driving rapid policy reforms, organisational growth and the digital transformation of HRD Corp.

Reflecting on his journey as CEO in a Facebook post, he expressed pride and deep gratitude, describing the experience as transformative for both the organisation and himself.

“When I first took on this role, I was driven by a clear mission: to position HRD Corp as a strategic national enabler of Malaysia’s human capital development. Today, I leave an organisation that has not only fulfilled that mission but exceeded it in ways I could not have imagined,” he said.

He noted that under his leadership, assets under management more than doubled to surpass RM4 billion in 2024, marking a 101 per cent increase since 2020.

Shahul Hameed said that levy collections reached RM2.32 billion, with grant approvals at RM2.28 billion, reflecting a strong 98 per cent utilisation rate.

“In addition, 2024 marks HRD Corp’s role as host of the ASEAN Year of Skills, further reinforcing its standing in regional workforce development.

“We drove critical policy enhancements that elevated industry engagement, expanded access to training and strengthened the national talent ecosystem. Through a comprehensive digital transformation, we improved service delivery, accelerated processing times and significantly enhanced the user experience,” he added.

He noted that these outcomes reflected more than just operational success, saying they signified a fundamental shift in how HRD Corp delivered impact through people, processes and technology.

“From digital innovation and policy influence to stakeholder engagement and performance excellence, we’ve raised the bar on what is possible.

“I am deeply honoured to have led this transformation and to have played a part in shaping a future-ready, resilient institution that remains focused on nurturing Malaysia’s most valuable asset: its people,” he said.

Shahul Hameed also thanked all stakeholders who supported HRD Corp’s journey throughout his time at the helm.