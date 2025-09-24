Show-cause notice ready for Mohd Shafie over Zara Qairina remarks

KOTA KINABALU:A show-cause notice against Parti Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal, who allegedly made a statement regarding the case of Form One student, the late Zara Qairina Mahathir, is ready to be served.

The matter was confirmed by Sabah prosecution director Nahra Dollah, who serves as the conducting officer in the inquest into the teenager’s death, when met by reporters at the Kota Kinabalu Court Complex here today.

However, Nahra said it was uncertain when the notice would be served on the politician.

On Monday, the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC), in a statement, said it is reviewing in detail every part of Mohd Shafie’s remarks on the Zara Qairina case.

The department said it views seriously the remarks made by Mohd Shafie during the ‘Jelajah Inspirasi DSSA P187 Kinabatangan’ event on Sept 20.

The AGC also said it would not hesitate to take firm action under the law, including initiating contempt of court proceedings once the review is completed.

Earlier, a video of a dinner event went viral, showing Mohd Shafie questioning the lengthy duration of the inquest proceedings to determine the cause of Zara Qairina’s death.

Zara Qairina, 13, died on July 17 at Kota Kinabalu’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital after she was found unconscious in a drain near her school hostel in Papar at 4 am on July 16.

On Aug 8, the AGC ordered her remains to be exhumed for a post-mortem, before announcing an inquest into her death on Aug 13.

So far, 10 witnesses, including two children, have testified before Coroner Amir Shah Amir Hassan.– Bernama