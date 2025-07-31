Siblings arrested in Bidor for illegal firearm and ammunition possession

IPOH: Police arrested two brothers in Kampung Belakang Pasar, Bidor, after discovering a .38 Smith & Wesson revolver and live ammunition in their home. The suspects, aged 45 and 46, were detained following a public report of an explosion heard at the location around 9.20 pm.

Tapah district police chief Supt Johari Yahya confirmed the seizure of the firearm along with four live bullets and one shell casing hidden under a mattress. “Traces of bullet fragments were also found in the living areas, indicating a gunshot,“ he said in a statement.

Further investigations revealed both suspects had prior criminal records, including six criminal cases and four narcotics-related offences. One suspect also tested positive for methamphetamine in a urine screening.

The brothers were remanded for seven days, from July 31 to August 6, following a court order. Authorities urge anyone with information to contact Insp. Nurfarah Idayu Mazlan at 05-4011222. The case is being investigated under the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971 and the Arms Act 1960. - Bernama