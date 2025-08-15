Sibu trader loses RM79k in online prize draw scam, police warn public

SIBU: A local trader lost over RM79,000 after falling victim to an online prize draw scam earlier this month.

Sibu district police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the victim, a man in his 50s, was lured by a Facebook live broadcast promoting a gift box draw on Aug 7.

The victim paid RM499 to participate but won nothing before receiving a WhatsApp call from an international number.

“The caller introduced himself as Mr. Teng from Shanghai, China, claiming to represent a gold company opening a branch in Malaysia,“ Zulkipli said in a statement.

He added that the suspect promised cash prizes and business partnership opportunities through the draw.

The victim agreed to buy 80 gift boxes and transferred money to the suspect’s account.

On Aug 12, a woman named Miss Lee informed the victim he had won USD288,888.88 (RM1,218,677.74).

From Aug 7 to 13, the victim made 11 transactions totalling RM79,499 but received no money.

“The victim’s WhatsApp messages were blocked, prompting him to file a police report on Aug 14,” Zulkipli said.

Police confirmed receiving the report and urged the public to verify online prize draws.

Zulkipli advised checking suspicious accounts via the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) at 997 or @cybercrimealertrmp.

The public can also verify bank accounts and phone numbers at http://ccid.rmp.gov.my/semakmule/.