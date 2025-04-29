SEPANG: The Sepang International Circuit (SIC) will be the first facility to fully implement the Guidelines for the Organisation of Concerts and Festivals prepared by the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS), to ensure concerts held are safer and more ethical, especially for electronic dance music (EDM).

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh said in addition to the guidelines provided by the ministry, the SIC will also implement several additional guidelines including that all artists performing are required to deliver health messages every hour as well as promotional materials on safety, drug dangers and emergency measures to be displayed throughout the event.

“This effort (guidelines) proves the serious commitment of KBS in ensuring that entertainment and youth activities are organised in a healthier, safer and more responsible environment. KBS is determined to build an entertainment culture that celebrates healthy living, in line with the values of Malaysia MADANI,“ she said at a press conference here today.

Hannah said the guidelines, which came into effect on April 21, include measures to prevent drug abuse, controlled management of alcoholic beverages, hydration point and chill out zone and medical preparedness.

Asked if the guidelines applied to concerts held at private facilities, Hannah said she believed the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) would adopt the same guidelines.

“These guidelines were developed together with the PDRM, and for EDM concerts organised in private areas they still require police permission and feedback, so I am confident that the police will consistently use the same guidelines for them.

“The purpose of holding these guidelines is not to inconvenience all parties but to ensure that concerts can be carried out in an orderly manner and at the same time if anything happens, health experts, through these guidelines, are ready to help those involved,“ she said.

Meanwhile, SIC chief executive officer Azhan Shafriman Hanif said apart from complying with the guidelines provided by KBS, the SIC also introduced several additional safety measures, including ensuring that the number of paramedics, ambulances, treatment facilities and rest areas is sufficient based on the number of visitors.

“Medical personnel, the ratio of doctors, ambulances, and roving paramedics based on size of the crowds, including one doctor for every 10,000 visitors; an ambulance for every 2,000 visitors; and one roving paramedics for every 500 visitors.

“Organisers are also required to set up a medical bay for minor treatment onsite, and for events with more than 3,000 attendees, a minimum of two treatment areas with holding beds must be provided to cater to those needing further care,“ she said.