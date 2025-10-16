Mini Cooper driver crashes into five parked cars in Johor Bahru

JOHOR BAHRU: An insurance agent driving a Mini Cooper crashed into five cars after mistakenly stepping on the accelerator pedal at Jalan Kuning in Taman Pelangi this morning.

Johor Bahru South police chief ACP Raub Selamat confirmed the accident occurred at 9.14 am as the 49-year-old woman was driving from Jalan Pingai towards the Jalan Kuning intersection.

He stated that the woman accidentally pressed the accelerator instead of the brake pedal when approaching the intersection.

This caused her vehicle to skid and collide with five cars parked in front of shop lots.

No injuries were reported in the incident according to police investigations.

The woman tested negative for alcohol during police screening.

Police are investigating the case under Road Transport Regulations 10 (1) LN 166/59.

A one-minute video showing several damaged vehicles with the Mini Cooper mounted on top of another car went viral on social media earlier. – Bernama