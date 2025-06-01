PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian passport holds 45th spot globally according to the VisaGuide passport index 2025.

According to VisaGuide.world, the website that publishes the index, it evaluated 199 countries and territories based on factors such as visa-free access, visa on arrival, and global mobility.

The report explained that citizens of Malaysia can travel visa-free to 148 countries, need a eVisa for 18 countries, and must apply for a visa to visit 25 others.

Malaysia was ranked one spot above Hong Kong and one spot below San Marino.

Citizens of Hong Kong can travel visa-free to 140 countries, need a eVisa for 19 countries, and must apply for a visa to visit 38 others.

Meanwhile the Singaporean passport was announced to be the strongest passport in the world, with a score of 91.27 as of Jan 2025.

In July last year, the Malaysian passport ranked 12th according to the Henley Passport Index 2024 report.