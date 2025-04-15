SINGAPORE: Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has extended his deepest condolences to the people of Malaysia following the passing of its fifth prime minister Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi on Monday.

Wong described Abdullah, who served as prime minister from Oct 31, 2003 until April 3, 2009, as a respected leader who helped ASEAN stand tall in the world.

“I am sad to learn of the passing of former Malaysian prime minister Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi. During his six years as prime minister, Tun Abdullah made significant contributions to Malaysia’s social and economic development,” he posted on Facebook.

Wong noted that during Abdullah’s tenure, Malaysia and Singapore deepened cooperation in areas of mutual interest, such as the development of Iskandar Malaysia, and made substantial progress on bilateral matters – laying a strong foundation for the excellent ties between the two nations today.

“Singapore was fortunate to count Tun Abdullah as a friend,” he added.

Meanwhile, Singapore Foreign Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, who is deeply saddened by the passing, described Abdullah as a distinguished leader who played an important role to strengthen ASEAN’s position.

He noted that Abdullah and then Singapore prime minister Lee Hsien Loong held the first Singapore-Malaysia Leaders’ Retreat in Langkawi in 2007, which has become a regular platform for leaders of the two nations to discuss important bilateral issues.

“My thoughts are with his family and the people of Malaysia during this time of grief,” he posted on Facebook.

Abdullah, affectionately known as “Pak Lah”, passed away at the age of 85 at the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur at 7.10 pm on Monday.