JOHOR BAHRU: Johor continues to attract foreign investors as Jiangsu Longda Superalloy from China, through its subsidiary Singda Superalloy (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, has finalised a RM900 million large-scale investment commitment in the state.

Johor’s Investment, Trade, Consumer Affairs, and Human Resources state committee chairman Lee Ting Han said the investment is among the largest foreign direct investments (FDIs) in the high-performance materials sector in Malaysia to date.

“The first phase of this project involves a RM250 million investment to construct a production facility in Johor, which is expected to create more than 200 high-skilled job opportunities in metal engineering, material technology, and quality control,” he said in a statement on his official Facebook page today.

The matter was finalised in a recent technical coordination meeting with a Malaysia Investment Development Authority (MIDA) Johor director.

Singda’s primary products include nickel-based superalloys, titanium, and high-temperature resistant special metals used in critical sectors such as jet turbine blades in the aerospace industry, components in power and nuclear plants, and high-precision medical equipment.

“Singda’s presence will act as a catalyst for the expansion of Johor’s advanced metal-based industries, thereby attracting more supporting companies and upstream and downstream investments,” he said.

Lee said the company is also committed to cooperating with the Johor Talent Development Council to train locals and to establish strategic partnerships with local universities to develop graduates in metallurgy and aerospace.

The investment aligns with Johor’s aspiration to become a high-tech, highly skilled, and globally competitive economy, he said.

“RM900 million is not just a figure — it is a vote of confidence in Johor’s future as a Southeast Asian smart industrial hub,” Lee said.