Single mother freed on charge of killing six-year-old daughter

SEREMBAN: The High Court here today acquitted and discharged a single mother for the murder of her six-year-old daughter.

Judge Datuk Rohani Ismail ordered the woman to be released after finding the prosecution had failed to establish a prima facie case against A. Mariyammah, 39, at the end of the prosecution case.

“After listening to the testimony of the witnesses and considering the arguments presented by both parties and based on a comprehensive evaluation of all the evidence, I find that the prosecution failed to prove a prima facie case.

“The accused is acquitted and discharged without having to enter her defence,” she said.

Mariyammah was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code with murdering her daughter at Apartment Matahari Height, Jalan Persiaran Senawang 8, Seremban, between 5.30 pm and 6.30 pm on Sept 5, 2020.

The prosecution was handled by Deputy Public Prosecutor Syamimi Farhana Muhammad A Aziz while lawyers S. Paul Krishnaraja and Amy Chong represented Mariyammah.