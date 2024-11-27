KUALA LUMPUR: The sister of the man who attacked the Ulu Tiram Police Station, resulting in the death of two police officers and the injury of another, pleaded not guilty today at the High Court to charges of failing to report violent ideology.

Mariah Radin Imran, 19, a kuih seller, made the plea after the charges were read out before Judge K. Muniandy, who set 9 Jan 2025 for case management.

She is accused of intentionally failing to provide any information related to crimes linked to violent ideology at a house in Kampung Sungai Tiram, Johor Bahru, between April 2017 and 17 May this year.

The charge under Section 130M of the Penal Code, carries a penalty of up to seven years imprisonment, a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Mustaffa P Kunyalam appeared for the prosecution, while Mariah was represented by lawyer Arief Firdaus Ashikin.

On Sept 24, the Johor Bahru Sessions Court ordered the transfer of the cases involving five family members of the Ulu Tiram Police Station attacker, who are facing nine separate terrorism-related charges, to the High Court.

The five are the attacker’s father, Radin Imran Radin Mohd Yassin, 62; mother, Rosna Jantan, 59; and three siblings—Radin Romyullah Radin Imran, 34; Farhah Sobrina Radin Imran, 23; and Mariah.