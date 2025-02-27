Six arrested to assist in investigation of toddler neglect case

KUANTAN: Six individuals, including three women, were arrested here yesterday to assist in the investigation of the neglect case involving a three-year-old girl who was reported to have passed away on Feb 20.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said that all of them, aged between 17 and 44, comprised a caregiver and her husband, along with four relatives who resided in Bukit Rangin, here.

He said that the toddler was brought to Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital here by the caregiver on Feb 19, unconscious, before passing away the following day.

“Examinations on the victim’s body revealed injuries to the head,“ he told reporters after a ceremony to honour over 100 retired police officers from the Pahang contingent, attended by Pahang acting deputy police chief, Datuk Mohd Yusri Othman.

Yahaya said all the individuals had been remanded until March 5 to assist in the investigation under Section 31 (1) of the Child Act 2001.

Meanwhile, he added that police had deployed sufficient personnel for the assignment at the Pahang Bermunajat Raja Berdaulat Assembly Programme at the State Mosque here, which begins at 7 pm today.

He said that police would carry out security control and urged the public not to provoke any disruptions during the assembly.

The programme, organised by the state government, aims to demonstrate the people’s solidarity with the Royal Institution of Pahang.