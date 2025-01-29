Six feared buried alive in Miri landslide

KUCHING: Six individuals are feared to have been buried alive in a landslide that occurred in Kampung Lereng Bukit in Miri early this morning.

A spokesperson from the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department’s Operations Centre said the incident was reported at 2.58 am and involved two women, three girls and a boy.

“A man was rescued unharmed. As of 3.48 am, efforts to retrieve the victims are still ongoing,” the spokesperson said.

The rescue operation involves 15 personnel and four vehicles from the Miri Sentral Fire and Rescue Station, with assistance from the Lopeng Fire and Rescue Station.