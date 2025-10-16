Six highways and 25 roads diverted in Klang Valley for ASEAN Summit

KUALA LUMPUR: Six major highways and 25 major roads across the Klang Valley will be gradually diverted in conjunction with the 47th ASEAN Summit 2025.

The summit is scheduled to take place from October 26 to 28.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri identified the affected highways.

These include the North-South Expressway Central Link, New Klang Valley Expressway, and Guthrie Corridor Expressway.

Also affected are the North-South Expressway, MEX Highway, and KL-Seremban Expressway.

Among the roads impacted are Lebuh Kuala Lumpur International Airport and Putrajaya Ring Road.

Several major city roads such as Jalan Istana and Jalan Damansara will also see diversions.

Other diverted city roads include Jalan Tun Abdul Razak, Jalan Ampang, and Jalan Sultan Ismail.

Jalan Bukit Bintang, Jalan Parlimen, and Jalan Kuching complete the list of affected roads.

A total of 1,111 traffic officers and personnel will be deployed throughout the summit.

This deployment aims to ensure smooth movement of delegates and dignitaries.

The traffic deployment will run from October 17 to 29.

It will cover traffic control, VIP escorts, and enforcement of road regulations.

A full-scale motorcade escort rehearsal will also take place from tomorrow until October 24.

The rehearsal will cover routes from the Bunga Raya Complex at KLIA and the Subang Air Base.

These routes extend to hotels around the capital city, the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, and Seri Negara.

The public is advised to avoid roads involved in the diversions.

They are encouraged to opt for public transport such as the MRT, LRT, monorail, or buses during this period.

Media personnel, healthcare workers, and those on official duty will receive access through diverted routes with valid official passes.

However, if a VIP convoy is approaching, traffic officers will not allow passage regardless of pass status.

The 47th ASEAN Summit marks the culmination of Malaysia’s Chairmanship of ASEAN in 2025.

This year’s summit carries the theme ‘Inclusivity and Sustainability’.

Among the world leaders expected to attend are United States President Donald Trump and Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa are also anticipated. – Bernama