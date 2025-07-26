Six MRSM students expelled over bullying in Melaka

KUALA BERANG: Six students from a Maktab Rendah Sains Mara (MRSM) in Melaka have been expelled following their involvement in a bullying incident last Friday.

Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) chairman Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki confirmed the decision, stating that no appeals will be considered to ensure the punishment serves as a deterrent.

“The disciplinary committee meeting and investigation confirmed the students’ involvement. MARA will not compromise on bullying for any reason. No excuse can justify such behaviour. How severe the bullying comes second. If you touch (bully), you go,“ he said.

Asyraf addressed the media after attending the Hulu Terengganu UMNO Division Meeting 2025 in Jenagor. He revealed that he had received multiple social media reports about the incident since Saturday and promptly instructed MARA’s management to investigate, leading to the confirmed case.

In a separate development, Asyraf announced a pilot project to recruit hostel wardens at MRSM Besut in Terengganu and MRSM Balik Pulau in Penang starting August. Each campus will have three male and three female wardens. If successful, the initiative will expand to 57 other MRSM institutions nationwide. - Bernama