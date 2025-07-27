Trump immigration raids risk US food security, California farmers warn

VENTURA: Farmers in California’s agricultural heartland are raising alarms over former President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown, warning it could devastate the US food supply chain. Lisa Tate, a fourth-generation farmer in Ventura County, says raids targeting undocumented workers threaten to “dismantle the whole economy” and push food prices higher.

Tate, who grows avocados, citrus, and coffee, described seeing border patrol agents entering farms unannounced, chasing workers. “That’s not something we’re used to in agriculture,“ she said.

The labour shortage, already severe, could worsen if raids continue, disrupting not just harvesting but the entire food chain—from field workers to truck drivers and packing houses.

Government data shows the US agriculture sector relies heavily on foreign labor, with temporary work permits nearly tripling between 2014 and 2024.

An estimated 42% of farmworkers lack legal status, according to a 2022 USDA study. Farmers say Americans rarely take these grueling jobs, which involve long hours in extreme weather.

Tate warns that removing workers will damage farms, spike food costs, and force the US to import crops it once grew domestically. “What we need is legislation that ensures worker safety and a fair system for trade and labor,“ she said.

Undocumented workers, fearing arrest, shared their struggles anonymously. Silvia, a 32-year-old Mexican laborer, saw friends detained in Oxnard raids. “If we don’t work, how will we pay bills? If we go out, we risk ICE,“ she said. Miguel, a 54-year-old field worker, added, “The way the government is working, everybody loses.”

Farmers and workers alike urge policymakers to recognize their role in food security. “The food they eat comes from the fields,“ Miguel said. “Give us a chance to contribute, not hide.” - AFP