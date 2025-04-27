KUCHING: Six men, aged 21 to 45, were remanded today to assist investigations into the fatal shooting of a man, 34, here yesterday.

Three suspects were remanded for four days, while the other three were remanded for seven days at the Magistrate’s Court here today.

Padawan district police chief Supt Mohd Irwan Hafiz Md Radzi had said yesterday that the victim was believed to have died by gunshot while in a car in Jalan Stephen Yong, and that the case was being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Two men showed up at the Batu Kawa police station at 5.30 am informing the police that a friend of theirs had been shot and was in the car they were in, he added.