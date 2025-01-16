KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood evacuees in Sarawak rose slightly, while figures in Johor and Perak remain unchanged as of 8 am today.

In SARAWAK, the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) reported that the number of evacuees increased to 43 people from 22 families, up from 42 people from 22 families last night.

They are sheltering at the Kanowit Sports Complex Hall temporary relief centre (PPS).

In JOHOR, JPBN chairman Tan Sri Dr. Azmi Rohani stated that the number of evacuees remained stable at 230 people from 72 families, housed in the PPS at Sekolah Kebangsaan Melayu Raya, Pontian, as well as the Kahang Multipurpose Hall and Kahang Chinese Primary School in Kluang.

A similar situation was reported in Perak, where the number of evacuees remained at 31 people from 9 families. They are from Kampung Padang Serai, Kampung Kasi, and Kampung Pengkalan Damar in Manjung.

According to the JPBN secretariat, all the evacuees have been housed in the PPS at Sekolah Agama Rakyat Padang Serai, Beruas.