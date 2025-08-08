Slingshot contests draw crowds at Kelantan PMR 2025

KOTA BHARU: The humble slingshot, locally known as bidas or lastik, has become a major attraction at the Kelantan MADANI Rakyat programme 2025.

Kubang Bemban Slingshot Club advisor Azizan Mat Ariffin said the contests, held in makeshift rings, have grown in popularity over the years.

“Contests take place in various villages during mornings, afternoons, and even at night, especially on Fridays and Saturdays,” he told Bernama.

He added that slingshot contests are now recognised as a recreational sport under official categories.

“This sport reflects a healthy lifestyle and is open to everyone, from veterans to children,” he said.

Azizan noted that Kelantan stands out as a state where slingshot sports are particularly active.

The sport is also therapeutic and has drawn significant interest from youths, he explained.

Visitor Mohd Fadzil Harun, 42, travelled from Pasir Mas to participate in the open contest.

“I’ve loved slingshots since childhood, but this event is special because of the festive atmosphere,” he said.

Nurul Aqilah Mohd Nor, 27, from Bachok, tried slingshot for the first time and found it challenging yet satisfying.

“If there are more programmes like this, I’ll bring my family,” she said.

The three-day Kelantan PMR 2025 event concludes tomorrow. - Bernama