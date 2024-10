KUALA LUMPUR: The SMART Tunnel is back in operation after it was closed this morning due to heavy rain in several parts of the federal capital.

In a post on X, Syarikat Mengurus Air Banjir dan Terowong Sdn Bhd (SMART) advised motorists to drive carefully and follow traffic instructions.

Several roads in Kuala Lumpur were flooded following continuous heavy rain, which started at around 9 am today.