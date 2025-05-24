SMD launches contest to tap Sarawakian talent in IC design

KUCHING: Sarawak Microelectronics Design (SMD) Semiconductor has launched the Inaugural SMD IC Design Competition 2025 to nurture local talent in integrated circuit (IC) design and position Sarawak as an emerging player in the global semiconductor industry.

In a statement, SMD said the competition kicked off with a five-day bootcamp held recently at the SMD Academy in Kota Samarahan, involving eight teams representing Curtin University Malaysia, Universiti Malaysia Sarawak, University of Technology Sarawak and Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak.

“Over the course of 14 months, teams will design, fabricate (tape-out) and test ICs that meet high standards of performance and energy efficiency,” the statement said.

The competition is supported by the Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development (MEITD) Sarawak and aligns with the state’s Post-COVID-19 Development Strategy 2030, which aims to build a skilled, innovation-driven workforce.

Chief executive officer Shariman Jamil said the initiative reflects confidence in the intelligence found in Sarawak, particularly among the untapped potential of its youth and their ability to shape the future of technology.

“We are proud to work alongside our foundry partner X-Fab Sarawak, for the chip fabrication, and we appreciate the generous support of MEITD in empowering the next generation of IC designers,” he said.

Throughout the competition, teams will progress through multiple evaluation phases, focusing on design methodology, performance, layout quality and testing outcomes.

Top-performing teams will be recognised at an awards ceremony in June 2026, reinforcing the development of a strong talent pipeline for Sarawak’s semiconductor ecosystem.

Incorporated in September 2022, SMD is a wholly owned company of the Sarawak government through the State Financial Secretary Incorporation. It serves as the state’s boutique fabless chip design house, specialising in designing analogue and mixed signal integrated circuits or chips.

Its mission is to design sustainable, future-defining semiconductors and transform Sarawak into the silicon nerve centre of Asia.