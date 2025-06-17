SHAH ALAM: In addition to the challenge of removing 94,000 metric tonnes of waste from Sungai Klang, the flood mitigation project under the Selangor Maritime Gateway (SMG) initiative has also uncovered more than 10 bodies, including that of an infant, since its implementation began in November 2022.

Landasan Lumayan Sdn Bhd (LLSB) managing director, Syaiful Azmen Nordin said three bodies were discovered over three consecutive days in the Kota Kemuning area in May, which forced excavation and river-deepening works to be temporarily halted.

“So far, we have handed over more than 10 bodies, including an infant, to the police and fire department for further investigation.

“Typically, the bodies are found in good condition and largely intact despite being unclothed, including the infant, who was discovered inside an interceptor designed to trap surface debris,” he said.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the flood mitigation project site in Kota Kemuning on Monday (June 16), Syaiful Azmen said the company works closely with police and fire authorities to conduct site investigations, in part to ensure halted works can resume as soon as possible.

He added that aside from the discovery of bodies, the project implementation team also faces the challenge of severe river pollution, having encountered various large discarded items such as refrigerators, lorry tyres, sofas, beds, mattresses and motorcycles at the bottom of Sungai Klang.

He noted that these discoveries – both bodies and waste – have somewhat disrupted or slowed the ongoing dredging and river-deepening operations.

“Nonetheless, these findings will not break our spirit in completing the mission to widen and deepen Sungai Klang, with the aim of increasing water capacity by at least 40 per cent by the end of this year,” he said.