Social media platform licensing only for service providers, not users - MCMC

KUALA LUMPUR: The enforcement of the licensing framework against social media platform providers will not affect users who use the services, according to the Ministry of Communications.

The ministry stated that only service providers are required to obtain the relevant licence from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

“Users will continue to be able to enjoy a safer experience using social media. Freedom of speech is a recognized fundamental right, which has been enshrined under Article 10 of the Federal Constitution, but it needs to be accompanied by responsibility.

“Freedom without borders is a freedom that invites disaster, therefore, this action is to ensure a balance between freedom of expression, national security and people’s well-being,” according to a written response posted on the Parliament’s website.

The reply was in response to a question from Datuk Suhaimi Nasir (BN-Libaran/Sabah) who wanted to know the steps and assurance from the ministry in ensuring that freedom of expression and expressing opinions by users on social media continues without government coercion.

Earlier, the licensing requirements for internet messaging service providers and social media service providers were gazetted on Aug 1 and will come into effect on Jan 1, 2025 where service providers need to apply for an Application Service Provider Class Licence (ASP(C) under the Communications and Multimedia 1998 (Act 588).

According to the Ministry of Communications, the licensing requirement under Act 588 is to ensure service providers are responsible for creating a safer online ecosystem for users of their platforms.

The ministry said it includes effectively dealing with harmful content by strengthening systems and processes to reduce cybercrimes including online fraud, sexual crimes and cyberbullying.

“Under Act 588, there are strong protective measures to balance regulatory requirements and protection to the right to freedom of expression and freedom of information.

“The implementation of the licensing framework under Act 588 is aimed at dealing with online crime issues without restricting innovation and development,” stated the answer.

According to the Ministry of Communications, the government will not censor the internet as explained under the MSC Malaysia Bill of Guarantee No.7, but it does not mean that content that violates the law can be spread arbitrarily without taking into account the provisions and legislation.

Meanwhile, in a separate reply, the ministry informed MCMC that it is devising a solution to provide internet services for the remaining three percent in populated areas through the National Digital Network Plan (Jendela) Phase 2.

According to the ministry, the Phase 2 Window planning requires assessment and consideration of fit-for-purpose service delivery methods as well as the ability of the Universal Service Delivery Fund to finance the project’s capital and operating expenses.

“The initial list of locations for the provision of internet services is currently being identified. Among the service delivery solutions considered at this planning stage are the construction of new towers and the provision of broadband using satellite technology.

“MCMC is also examining the development of new technologies including direct to device that uses Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite technology for the provision of internet services that can connect residents in rural and rural areas,” according to the MCMC answer.