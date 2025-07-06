Solar energy lights up Kampung Orang Asli Bukit Lagong in Gombak

GOMBAK: After enduring over seven years without electricity, five Orang Asli families in Kampung Bukit Lagong have finally gained access to solar energy.

The initiative, led by the Hawariyyun Welfare Association and Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) Arshad Ayub Graduate Business School (AAGBS), provides clean and sustainable power to the remote community.

Prof Dr Norzanah Mat Nor, Dean of AAGBS, highlighted the project’s significance in improving villagers’ lives and promoting sustainability.

“This benefits those in areas with limited electricity access. We plan to expand this effort to assist more underserved communities,“ she said during the Solar Power Outreach Programme launch.

The programme also included solar energy awareness talks, free health screenings, and food aid distribution to 100 families.

Dr Sharizan Sharkawi, a senior lecturer at AAGBS, explained that the project was driven by students studying Leadership and Managing Talent.

“Installation began on June 21 and took two weeks to complete. We aim to extend it to 10 more homes, depending on funding,“ she added.

Kampung Orang Asli Bukit Lagong’s village head, Muhammad Asran Tepus, expressed gratitude but noted that some homes remain without power due to their isolated locations.

“We hope further assistance will reach them,“ he said.

Al-Ikhwan Rahmatullah, chairman of Hawariyyun Welfare Association, assured continued support. “Three homes still rely on kerosene lamps.

We will collaborate with UiTM’s Solar Research Institute to install solar systems for them soon,“ he stated. - Bernama