GEORGE TOWN: The principle of justice, which seeks a balance between the duty to safeguard national security and public order while respecting individual human rights, will be the focus of the Ministerial Statement on the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act (SOSMA) 2012.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the government is prepared to review SOSMA, particularly certain sections of the Act, but there is also a rationale for its continued use, specifically in cases involving organised crime and extreme terrorism.

He said that he will table the ministerial statement on the direction of SOSMA from the perspective of government decisions including to review certain sections of the Act in Parliament next week.

“Perhaps, it is high time for the government to review, particularly Section 13 which relates to bailable and non-bailable offences.

“Yesterday, the Cabinet also looked into aspects where SOSMA is mainly used. In cases of organised crime or gangsterism that are extreme and security-related, for example, SOSMA is the appropriate law to be used. Those are not ordinary crimes,” he said after attending the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency’s two-decade anniversary (2DMM) celebration at the Karpal Singh Drive here today.

Saifuddin said that over the past two years, the Home Ministry had conducted consultations with various stakeholders, including security experts and relevant organisations, regarding the Act.

Yesterday, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called for a review and amendment of the Act.

Fahmi, who is also spokesperson for the MADANI government, said details will be presented by Saifuddin in Parliament soon.