Special committee formed for thorough probe into Petaling Jaya student’s death

PUTRAJAYA: A special committee has been established to ensure a thorough, transparent and fair investigation into all aspects surrounding a Form Four student’s death.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said the case is currently being investigated by authorities, with the Ministry of Education providing full cooperation.

She confirmed the suspect has been arrested and extended condolences to the family of the deceased student.

“May the family be granted strength and patience in facing this tragedy,“ she said in a statement.

Fadhlina said counsellors and guidance teachers have been mobilised to provide psychosocial support for affected students, teachers and school staff.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Khalid Ismail reported a Form Four female student was believed stabbed to death by a male schoolmate this morning.

The victim died at the scene in the 9.30am incident, while the 14-year-old suspect was arrested at the location.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Shamsudin Mamat said two sharp objects believed used in the stabbing were recovered.

The victim was found dead near the school’s toilet area with several stab wounds on her body. – Bernama