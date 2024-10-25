Special documentary on Installation Ceremony of 17th King of M’sia to release this Sunday

KUALA LUMPUR: A special documentary on the Installation Ceremony of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim as the 17th King of Malaysia will be broadcast on the official YouTube platform of Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar this Sunday at 8 pm.

According to a post on Sultan Ibrahim’s official Facebook page, the special documentary highlights the historic moments of the installation ceremony, as well as cultural aspects, traditions, and preparations behind this significant event.

“This ceremony showcases the heritage of the Malaysian Royal Institution, with every element of the installation ceremony meticulously planned, symbolising the sovereignty and stature of the King as the Head of State of Malaysia.

“Through this documentary, the public will have a closer view of the process, preparations, and unique elements of the ceremony, which pays homage to the Royal Customs practiced for generations,” the post added.

Behind-the-scenes footage of the documentary was produced by the Johor Royal Press Office in collaboration with the Corporate Communications Unit of Istana Negara.