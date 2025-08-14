Special education students set record with giant hand-stamped Jalur Gemilang

PUTRAJAYA: Special education students from Sekolah Kebangsaan Putrajaya Presint 8(2) have made history by setting a new record in the Malaysia Book of Records.

Their giant hand-stamped Jalur Gemilang artwork measures 8.13 metres wide and 3.56 metres high.

The project involved 120 students from the school’s Special Education Integration Programme (PPKI) and took two weeks to complete.

They were supported by 27 dedicated special education teachers and administrators throughout the process.

Headmistress Zamzuriah Md Desa highlighted the initiative’s dual purpose of celebrating creativity and fostering patriotism.

“This project not only showcases the artistic talent of PPKI students, but also helps nurture their love for the country, something that must be cultivated from a young age,” she said.

Zamzuriah praised the special education teachers as unsung heroes for their unwavering commitment.

“These educators are trained to teach, mentor and assist students in all aspects of learning, both formal and informal,” she added.

The completed artwork is now proudly displayed in the school hall.

The official unveiling was conducted by Muhammad Fikri Khalid@Aziz, special officer to the Prime Minister’s political secretary.

The event was held in conjunction with Malaysia’s 68th National Day celebrations. - Bernama