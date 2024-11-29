IPOH: Perak civil servants will be paid special financial assistance of two months’ salary in full in the last week of December.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said the payment is also for all state-appointed teachers, the Orang Besar Jajahan, village heads, and employees under the Malaysia Short-Term Employment Programme (MySTEP).

ALSO READ: Special financial assistance of one and a half months’ salary for Pahang civil servants

“As a token of appreciation for the dedicated service rendered by all state employees in Perak, I am pleased to announce two months’ salary based on the November 2024 salary, to be paid this December,” he said.

He said this when tabling the 2025 budget in the State Legislative Assembly today.