A man’s love for his sick wife melts hearts online

AN old man’s loving commitment to look after his sick, wheelchair-bound wife has won the hearts of netizens on Reddit.

In a clip posted by Reddit user @Far_Spare6201, the old man, who sells drinks at a market for a living, said he loves his wife very much despite her being unable to move her body after suffering from a stroke and diabetes.

The old man even said he loves and takes care of his wife even more now that she is ill.

He also admitted to suffering from diabetes and stage 5 kidney cancer.

Despite, doctors advising him to undergo dialysis for his kidneys, but he refused because he wanted to take care of his wife.

He concluded by telling people to always look after the ones you love and never leave them to go through hardship alone.

He now earns a living with the help of his 21-year-old daughter who works hard to put food on the table.

Touched by the old man, @eddxtrastrange said God loves those who he tests in life.

Some netizens admittedly got teary-eyed watching the video, like @BestCroissant, who jokingly asked if someone was cutting onions around him.

@Superdaneru was inspired by the video: “They looked so happy and proud. They looked like they are going to have the brightest future with nothing stopping them. Life is hard. Huge reminder to me to be kind to others.”

However, @kubakg_pc93 expressed concern for the old man for not undergoing dialysis. “Wait a couple of months and that chronic kidney disease will lead to a complete shutdown of the body, Pak Cik. “Then who is going to take care of both your girls.”

On Instagram, @geneeee0609 urged the government to help people like the old man and his family as they are the ones who deserve help.

“This is the type of people the government should be focusing on helping, help make their lives better, take care of them.”

@gojesgold_jewelry praised the old man’s daughter for being willing to give up her studies to help her parents make money.

“The girl is such a strong soul for sacrificing her studies and time with friends to help her parents out. Oh God, please give success to this young girl and give good health to her parents.”