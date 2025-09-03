Special prayers in Malaysia for Global Sumud Flotilla Gaza mission

KUALA LUMPUR: Mosques and surau under Malaysia’s Department of Islamic Development and the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department will hold special prayers tomorrow for the Global Sumud Flotilla humanitarian mission to Gaza.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said the prayers seek divine protection and ease for the mission that set sail on August 31 with Malaysian participation.

“I urge Malaysians to join in praying for the Global Sumud Flotilla, a humanitarian mission in support of Palestine, to be granted safety and success,” he stated in a Facebook post.

Na’im described the international mission as a noble struggle for Palestinian independence and emphasised that all initiatives to ease Palestinian suffering must receive support.

The flotilla of 24 ships departed Barcelona carrying essential aid and humanitarian messages with over one thousand participants from 44 countries including 15 Malaysians.

A second group of 15 Malaysian delegates will depart from Italy on September 4 alongside international participants with a third Malaysian group currently in Tunisia.

The Global Sumud Flotilla brings together delegations from multiple continents emphasising non-violence and global solidarity with Gaza. – Bernama