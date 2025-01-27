PETALING JAYA: The Works Ministry has announced a temporary speed limit reduction to 80 kilometres per hour (km/h) from 90km/h on all Federal roads for Chinese New Year starting from Tuesday (Jan 28) until Sunday (Feb 2).

According to a statement, its minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the six-day long speed limit reduction on all Federal roads was implemented to minimise the risk of road accidents.

Furthermore, the statement said all construction and maintenance works on non-critical roads will be temporarily halted during this period so as to not disrupt traffic flow.

ALSO READ: MOT to enforce road ban on goods vehicles during CNY

“Emergency works that need to be expedited for the safety of road users will be planned accordingly,” he said.

“If necessary, alternative routes will be provided to ensure smooth travels,” he said in the statement.

Nanta added he has issued instructions to PLUS Expressways Berhad to also temporarily stop lane expansion works at the Sedenak-Kulai route from January 23 until February 3.