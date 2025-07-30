SPWinds’ Vienna gold win showcases Malaysian talent, says minister

SEPANG: Sekolah Seri Puteri’s Symphonic Winds Orchestra (SPWinds) has made Malaysia proud by securing a Gold Award at the 11th World Orchestra Festival (WOF) in Vienna.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek praised the achievement as proof of the students’ hard work and the strong support system behind them.

Fadhlina highlighted the role of family, school, and the Ministry of Education (MoE) in nurturing the team’s success.

“SSP has delivered an excellent performance, especially in the orchestra field. This win is a solid victory. The training, support from families, the school, and MOE for this team has been very strong,“ she said during the team’s welcome ceremony at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

The minister confirmed that the MoE is considering appropriate rewards for SPWinds.

“They deserve to be rewarded. We will look into suitable forms of recognition, but for now, let us first celebrate their outstanding success on the world stage,“ she added.

The 66-member team, aged 13 to 17, impressed judges with performances of Hiroaki Kataoka’s ‘Amana’ and local composer Yeo Chow Shern’s ‘Rai dan Tari.’ Conductor Raja Muzafar Shah was also honored as Best Conductor.

Organized by Austria’s Federal Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture, the WOF featured over 20 orchestras from 10 countries, with performances held at prestigious venues. - Bernama