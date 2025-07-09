SSM warns against false statements to registrar of companies

KUALA LUMPUR: The Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) has issued a stern reminder to the public against submitting false or misleading statements to the Registrar of Companies.

Legal action will be taken against offenders, reinforcing the importance of compliance and ethical business practices.

SSM emphasised its commitment to enforcing corporate laws, ensuring businesses uphold integrity.

The warning follows a recent case at the Kajang Criminal Sessions Court involving a company director accused of allowing false statements regarding director appointments.

Sandra Sheager Chidambaram, the director in question, was charged under Section 593(a) of the Companies Act 2016. If convicted, she faces up to 10 years in prison, a fine of RM3 million, or both.

She pleaded not guilty and was granted bail of RM12,000. The next court mention is scheduled for August 22. - Bernama