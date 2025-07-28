SST impact on construction, foreign business policies in Dewan Rakyat today

KUALA LUMPUR: The government’s efforts to shield ongoing construction projects from the Sales and Services Tax (SST) and policies regulating foreign-owned businesses will take centre stage in today’s Dewan Rakyat session.

Yusuf Abd Wahab (GPS-Tanjong Manis) has submitted a question to the Works Minister seeking clarity on which construction projects qualify for SST exemptions.

He also inquired about measures to prevent the tax from disrupting current projects and whether a grace period before SST implementation is being considered.

Meanwhile, Mohd Hasnizan Harun (PN-Hulu Selangor) will question the Housing and Local Government Minister regarding policies on foreign nationals operating businesses in Malaysia, particularly in retail.

He seeks details on enforcement against businesses registered under citizens’ names but fully managed by foreigners, including cases involving spouses who are citizens.

Animal welfare will also be addressed, with Wong Chen (PH-Subang) asking the Agriculture and Food Security Minister if a national framework to combat stray animal abuse will be introduced.

Collaboration with NGOs, local authorities, and animal welfare experts is also expected to be discussed.

Later in the session, two bills will be tabled for first reading: the Cross-Border Insolvency Bill 2025 and the Education (Amendment) Bill 2025.

The sitting will then proceed with second readings of the Fees (Pengkalan Kubor Ferry) (Validation) Bill 2025, the Poisons (Amendment) Bill 2025, and the Offenders Compulsory Attendance (Amendment) Bill 2025.

The Second Meeting of the Fourth Session of the 15th Parliament continues until August 28. - Bernama