Stability secured through good governance and anti-corruption - PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim expressed confidence in the country’s current and near-future stability, citing positive political shifts and growing public support for his government.

In a recent interview with CNN’s Richard Quest, Anwar pointed out the shift in public support, particularly from rural Malay Muslims towards government parties in the past year and recent by-elections.

“I think stability for now, and for the near future, is quite settled,“ Anwar stated, adding that the shift in support reflects growing confidence in his administration’s approach.

Excerpts from the interview was shared on Quest’s X account.

However, Anwar emphasised that this stability must not be used to entrench political elites, but rather to serve the interests of the people.

“It’s important to assure the public that this stability is for them,“ he stated, pointing to the need for clear and efficient policies, as well as a focus on good governance.

At the heart of his agenda is a relentless commitment to combatting corruption, which he has termed a “crusade” for the nation.