GEORGE TOWN: Infrastructure projects being implemented in Penang are now making positive progress, thanks to the close cooperation and great synergy between the state government, the federal government and all relevant parties, according to Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

He said there are currently several major road projects planned and being implemented by Consortium Zenith Construction Sdn Bhd (CZC) under the Penang Three Major Roads and Third Link (PMRT) project, involving Package Two which is the Ayer Itam - Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway Bypass and Package One which is the North Coastal Paired Road (NCPR) new alignment from Tanjung Bungah to Teluk Bahang.

“The dual carriageway bypass project connecting Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway and Ayer Itam has now reached more than 75 per cent progress, with physical works expected to be completed by the end of this year.

“This toll-free bypass will have a significant impact in reducing the travel time from Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway to Ayer Itam from 40 minutes to just five minutes,” he told reporters when asked at the CZC Aidilfitri Open House graced by Tunku Mahkota Kedah Tunku Shazuddin Ariff Sultan Sallehuddin, here today.

Also present were State Infrastructure, Transport and Digital Committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari, CZC managing director Tan Sri Dr Khor Eng Chuen and CZC director Datin Ginney Chew.

According to Chow, for Package One of the NCPR, the project is currently in the stage of finalising the sub-agreement with physical works expected to commence by the end of this year or early next year.

He said that apart from reducing traffic congestion, the alternative road project will also reduce travel time between Tanjung Bungah and Teluk Bahang from 45 minutes to an hour currently to only about 10 minutes.

“In addition, further discussions are also ongoing between CZC and the state government to amend the route of Package Four of the Penang Third Link project, and the improvement of the traffic network around Gurney Drive are now in the final stage of the feasibility study, which has so far been seen as more flexible in addressing current traffic congestion issues,” he said.

Chow, who is also the state Finance, Economic Development, Land and Communications Committee chairman, also expressed his appreciation to Zairil and his team including those from the State Economic Planning Division (BPEN) and Penang Infrastructure Corporation Sdn Bhd (PIC) who assisted in the success of the project, especially in dealing with issues related to the acquisition of private and federal land, safety, and environmental sustainability.

Previously, Chow announced that the Penang government had approved the new alignment of the NCPR from Tanjung Bungah to Teluk Bahang with an estimated implementation cost of RM2.43 billion.

Meanwhile, CZC President (Projects and Development) Lim Hooi Kooi said all the infrastructure development projects planned and implemented were carefully made for the long-term benefits of the state and the people as a whole.