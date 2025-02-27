State govt to ensure KVDT project in Selangor runs smoothly

KLANG: The Selangor government will hold a special meeting with stakeholders to ensure the implementation of the Klang Valley Double Track (KVDT) system and infrastructure upgrade project in the state runs smoothly.

State Investment, Trade and Mobility Committee chairman Ng Sze Han said this followed several issues raised by local authorities (PBT) and contractors, as well as complaints from local residents, regarding the project, which is expected to be fully completed in 2029.

“I have also been informed about the challenges and problems faced by the contractors, so on behalf of the Selangor government, I will call a meeting and try to harmonise the situation with all agencies involved.

“This infrastructure project is very important and benefits the people of Selangor. So, we will try to facilitate it so that it can be completed as soon as possible according to schedule,” he said after checking phase 2 of the project (KVDT2) for the Port Klang sector here today.

Ng said if the project goes smoothly, it could increase the number of passengers to 15,000 compared to the current 10,000 passengers per day to commute between Kuala Lumpur and Klang.

The first phase of the KVDT, which began in 2016, involved upgrading the working system between Rawang and Seremban and from Sentul to Port Klang for a distance of about 150 kilometres (km), while the KVDT2, which began in early 2023, involved efforts to repair and upgrade the KTMB railway track for 265 km from Salak Selatan to Seremban and from Kuala Lumpur to Port Klang.