KLANG: The status of Datuk Suhaili Abdul Rahman as the Labuan MP will be decided soon, according to Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul.

He said a letter from Bersatu Chief Whip Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee on the matter had been received, and all aspects are being scrutinised before any decision is made.

“I need time to review everything. Insya-Allah, a decision will be made soon after examining all aspects, including legal matters.

“I have received the letter from Bersatu, and I have written to the Labuan MP. I will also consult with several other units, as I do not have complete information. A decision on this matter will be made soon, once all the necessary information is obtained.”

Johari said this at a press conference after officiating at the 2nd Consultative Meeting of Young Parliamentarians of AIPA (YPA) here today.

It was previously reported that Bersatu had sent a letter to the Dewan Rakyat Speaker demanding that the Labuan parliamentary seat be declared vacant.

This followed a decision by the Shah Alam High Court on April 15, which dismissed the writ of summons and statement of claim filed by Suhaili against the party.

Suhaili is among six Bersatu MPs stripped of their party membership last June for declaring support for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.