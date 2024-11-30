Steven Sim calls on employers to empathise with employees affected by floods

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Human Resources (Kesuma) Minister, Steven Sim Chee Keong called on employers to empathise and compromise with employees affected by disasters such as floods.

He emphasised that employers cannot arbitrarily deduct wages, as this is governed by the Employment Act 1955 in Peninsular Malaysia and the Labour Ordinance for Sabah and Sarawak.

“Wages cannot be deducted except as specified by law, such as for regular tax deductions, EPF, SOCSO, and so on.

“In cases such as floods, I urge employers or employees who require guidance on work arrangements to come forward or contact the labour office,“ he told reporters after the launch of the Kampung Angkat MADANI Kesuma Kampung Baru Alma today.

He added that the ministry is ready to assist in ensuring proper work arrangements and that any specific actions related to salary and work arrangements during disasters can be addressed harmoniously.

Sim said the government understands that disasters are beyond anyone’s control, and therefore, compromise is needed to foster a harmonious relationship.

He noted that a similar approach was taken in the past when there were water supply disruptions, where many employers and employees were unsure how to adjust working hours, leave, and other arrangements.

“I urge them to come forward to the Labour Department, and we will provide guidance to both parties to maintain mutual understanding and facilitate work-related issues during a crisis,“ he said.