STR Phase 3 aids families with kitchen and school essentials

KUALA LUMPUR: The third phase of Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) disbursement, which commenced today, has brought relief to low-income families across Malaysia.

In Kedah, vegetable seller Noor Syakilah Adzhar, 42, plans to use the funds for diapers and milk for her twin sons.

“My husband’s income as a grass cutter is irregular, so this assistance is crucial for our family of six,“ she said.

Retiree Borhan Abd Rahim, 67, from Pendang, will allocate his STR aid for staple food items.

“I appreciate the government’s care for seniors like me,“ he added.

In Melaka, cobbler Asyraf Ismail, 35, highlighted how the aid eases his end-of-month financial strain.

“It helps me stock up on food before the school holidays,“ he explained.

Perak food trader Mohd Rithauddeen Mohd Mustapha, 48, emphasised the programme’s role in offsetting high living costs.

“The STR lets me buy extra household essentials,“ he said.

Kelantan housewife Norizan Hasan, 57, appreciated the flexibility of STR compared to SARA.

“Today, I bought basmati rice for special nasi lemak,“ she shared.

Sabah fisherman Mohidin Sugarin, 52, noted the aid’s timeliness amid rising fuel and equipment costs.

“This RM650 helps repair my fishing net,“ he said.

Kota Belud trader Juriah Muntang, 45, relies on STR for her children’s schooling needs.

“Road closures disrupt my business, so this aid is vital,“ she added.

Kota Marudu farmer Ligundao Akoi, 63, praised the extended application period.

“It ensures more villagers receive help,“ he remarked.

In Sarawak, cold storage worker Alvin Ayin, 37, called STR a lifeline.

“It covers kitchen and school expenses before payday,“ he said.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced the RM2 billion allocation yesterday, reaffirming the government’s commitment to easing living costs for vulnerable groups. – Bernama