Stray dogs pose danger to road users in Sik

SIK: The presence of stray dogs along Charuk Padang-Batu 5 road near here has raised safety concerns among road users, as the strays have been linked to multiple accidents in the area.

Residents claimed that accidents occur when the dogs suddenly cross the road, leaving motorcyclists and drivers with little time to react and end up colliding with the dogs.

Sik District Civil Defence Officer Lieutenant (Civil Defence) Haisul Aishah Mohd Napiah said in the latest incident yesterday evening, her team assisted a motorcyclist who was injured after hitting a dog that had dashed across the road.

“While conducting Op Ramadan patrol around 6 pm yesterday, an accident occurred involving a senior citizen in his 60s who collided with a dog while riding his motorcycle through the area.

“The victim suffered injuries to his face and we transported him to Sik Hospital for treatment,” she told Bernama today.

Haisul Aishah urged road users to remain cautious and drive carefully to prevent accidents involving stray animals, especially with Hari Raya approaching.

Meanwhile, a Bernama check in the area found several stray dogs wandering near the road, occasionally darting onto the road, forcing drivers to swerve to avoid them.

Residents hope that local authorities will capture the stray dogs to ensure public safety.