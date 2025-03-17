KUALA LUMPUR: The proposal to limit the Prime Minister’s tenure to 10 years requires strong political will from all parties, including the opposition, said Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) chief Adam Adli Abdul Halim.

Adam, who is also Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, said the move would help prevent abuse of power, strengthen administrative integrity, and ensure the country’s leadership remains dynamic with fresh ideas.

“This reform demands strong political commitment. Amending the Constitution requires a two-thirds majority in Parliament, and all parties, including the opposition, should come together to support it.

“If implemented, the MADANI government will be remembered in history as a bold administration that brought real change. This is the essence of true reform, the politics of the future,” he said in a statement yesterday

He added that AMK stands firmly behind the MADANI government’s reform agenda and its commitment to limiting the Prime Minister’s tenure to 10 years, in line with the principles of good governance and public trust.

Adam also pointed out that this proposal is not new, as it has been a long-standing pledge of Pakatan Harapan since the 15th General Election (GE15).

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim reaffirmed the MADANI government’s commitment to implementing reforms, including amending the Federal Constitution to enforce the 10-year term limit for the Prime Minister.