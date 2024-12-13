Students laud FLYSiswa rate increase

SHAH ALAM: Students have lauded the government’s decision to increase the FLYSiswa flight ticket subsidy to RM400 per person, describing it as a relief as most cannot afford high air ticket prices.

Those interviewed acknowledged that the new rate announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim brings hope, as previously they had to forego celebrating festivities with their loved ones due to the burdensome flight costs.

Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Student Representative Council president Amir Nur Rashid Lizam said that the increase in the subsidy rate when combined with similar initiatives provided by state governments, will help ease the financial burden on the affected students.

“We appreciate this increase, especially since ticket prices are usually quite high, particularly during festive seasons. If it can cover even just a one-way trip, it would already be sufficient,“ said the 23-year-old student from Sarawak when met by Bernama after the FLYSiswa Carnival here yesterday.

Zul Fadzli Wan Barhama Abdullah, UiTM’s 22-year-old law student, said the initiative benefits him and helps ease his family’s financial situation by saving on additional costs they would otherwise have to bear.

The Labuan native said he has to spend around RM1,000 for a round trip, adding that he does not want to burden his mother, who is a single parent.

“I rely on a scholarship to cover my studies. However, the FLYSiswa initiative has been a great help in reducing transportation expenses when returning during the long semester break,“ he added.

Nurul Hikmah Rumaini, 22, a student from UiTM’s Faculty of Communication and Media Studies, said she works part-time to buy flight tickets to Beaufort, Sabah, during the festive season.

“Naturally, we want to spend the festive holidays with our family...this initiative helps us afford the flight tickets,“ she added.

Prime Minister announced that the subsidy for the FLYsiswa flight ticket purchase initiative would be increased from RM300 to RM400 per person, effective January 1 next year.

Anwar said that the move is among the government’s efforts to ease the burden on students from Sabah, Sarawak, and Labuan, facing high flight tickets when they want to return to their hometowns.