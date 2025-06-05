ALOR SETAR: The Sultan Abdul Halim Airport (AOR) runway is currently closed due to an aircraft-related incident at 5 p m today.

In a statement, Malaysia Airports said the closure of the runway is to facilitate the removal of a Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) aircraft and the subsequent runway clearing works.

“A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) has been issued and the (runway) closure is expected to continue until 10.30 tonight. During the closure, all flight operations at AOR will be affected.

“Passengers including those travelling for Haj are advised to check with their respective airlines or Lembaga Tabung Haji for the latest flight information,” it said.

The airport will provide further updates once the runway is declared safe and open for flight operations by the Civil Aviation Authority Malaysia (CAAM).

Meanwhile, the RMAF, in a statement, confirmed that one of its Hawk fighter jets was involved in an accident at LTSAH, Alor Setar, this evening while undergoing ‘opening gambit’ training for the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2025 (LIMA ‘25) opening ceremony.

The RMAF said the incident occurred at 5pm when the aircraft experienced a nose landing gear malfunction while landing at the airport.

“The pilot is safe and did not sustain any injuries.

“The RMAF will set up an investigation team to determine the cause of the incident,” the statement read.