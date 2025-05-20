Sultan Mizan calls for rebranding of religious education fund to bolster Islamic institutions

KUALA TERENGGANU: Sultan of Terengganu Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin has called for the rebranding of the Tabung Khairat Zainal Abidin, a religious education fund, to modernise its structure and strengthen support for Islamic institutions across the state.

The Sultan noted that the fund, established in 1932, has long been a cornerstone of religious education in Terengganu.

Among the institutions it has supported are Sekolah Menengah Agama Sultan Zainal Abidin (SMASZA) Ladang, Sekolah Menengah Agama (Atas) Sultan Zainal Abidin (SMAASZA) Batu Buruk and Kolej Agama Sultan Zainal Abidin (KUSZA), now Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin (UniSZA).

“I propose that the Khairat Zainal Abidin fund be rebranded to integrate wakaf (endowment), donations and almsgiving,” he said at the launch of the 100th anniversary of Sekolah Arab Sultan Zainal Abidin and the book Permata Darul Iman, held in conjunction with his 63rd birthday celebration.

Also present were Sultanah of Terengganu, Sultanah Nur Zahirah and the Yang Di-Pertuan Muda of Terengganu, Tengku Muhammad Ismail Sultan Mizan.

Sultan Mizan also stressed the importance of continued cooperation between the palace, school administrators and the public in sustaining the fund’s mission.

His Royal Highness urged all institutions bearing the name of Sultan Zainal Abidin III to work closely together in navigating the growing challenges of modern civilisation.

“I will give particular attention to ensuring that these madrasahs are equipped with infrastructure and technology that reflect the compassionate legacy of Sultan Zainal Abidin III,” the Sultan said.