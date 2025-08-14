Sultan Nazrin inaugurates Sultan Muzzaffar Shah Bridge in Kuala Kangsar

KUALA KANGSAR: The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, officially opened the Sultan Muzzaffar Shah Bridge at Dataran Manong today.

The royal couple arrived at 11 am, accompanied by Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad and his wife.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi and Public Works Department director-general Datuk Roslan Ismail were also present.

Nanta highlighted that the 300-metre bridge and three-kilometre connecting road now link Pekan Manong and Kampung Seberang Manong.

“The construction of this bridge not only improves mobility for the people, but also strengthens community ties, stimulates the growth of tourism, trade, and agriculture sectors, as well as opens more economic opportunities for residents in the surrounding areas,” he said.

He added that the project symbolises well-planned progress under the Malaysia MADANI spirit.

Nanta expressed gratitude to all parties involved in the successful completion of the bridge.

“I believe that with the cooperation between the federal and state governments, more high-impact development projects can be implemented in Perak Darul Ridzuan for the well-being of its people,” he said.

The RM37 million bridge was completed on Oct 25, 2019, under the 11th Malaysia Plan. - Bernama