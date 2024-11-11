Sultan of Pahang calls for in-depth study to tackle flood issues in Pahang

RAUB: The Sultan of Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has called for an in-depth study by relevant authorities to address the state’s flood issues.

His Royal Highness said that if the flooding in Pahang was left unaddressed, the disaster would recur and persist for extended periods, ultimately impacting residents.

“At the end of the year, heavy rain is expected to occur, and typically, the Pahang River will rise as water from upstream flows downstream, affecting residents in those areas.

“At sea, the high tide that occurs causes water at river mouths to stagnate, particularly in Pekan. I hope everyone can understand this predicament and work to mitigate this problem,” said the Sultan of Pahang while visiting flood victims at the temporary relief centre in Tok Machang today.

Also present was the Crown Prince of Pahang, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also advised flood victims to consider building homes at higher elevations in the future as a preventive measure.

His Royal Highness also advised those assisting the flood victims to perform their duties with integrity and responsibility.

“Provide the flood victims with comfortable temporary shelters and food. As for the flood victims, I hope everyone will remain patient, as this is a test for all involved,” he said.

Raub is the first district affected by the Northeast Monsoon, with 99 victims from 25 families moved to two relief centres early yesterday.

The number of flood victims in Raub continued to rise today, with 223 individuals from 65 families sheltering in six centres.

Meanwhile, Lipis became the latest district affected by the disaster today.

According to the Disaster Info Report from the Social Welfare Department, 230 flood victims from 64 families in Lipis were placed in two relief centres, bringing the total number of flood victims in Raub and Lipis to 453 individuals from 129 families, with eight relief centres opened as of 6.20 pm today.